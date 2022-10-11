White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays

Jha acknowledged the slower pace of vaccinations, saying, “we expected September to be a month where it would just start picking up." He added that the White House expects more Americans to get the updated boosters this month around the time when they get their annual flu shots. He also emphasized that they should look to get them soon to be protected when they gather with family and friends.

“I think people should get vaccinated before Halloween," he said.

Jha criticized Congress, which has refused the White House's $22 billion budget request for virus response, saying that has kept the U.S. from building a stockpile of tests to use in the event of a new winter surge.

“You can’t fight a deadly virus without resources," he said, “and congressional inaction is really costly.”

