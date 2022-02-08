White House denounces Florida GOP over 'Don't Say Gay' bill

A White House spokesperson weighed in on the legislation, dubbed by activists as the “Don't Say Gay” bill, shortly after a GOP-controlled committee approved the measure.

“Every parent hopes that our leaders will ensure their children’s safety, protection, and freedom. Today, conservative politicians in Florida rejected those basic values by advancing legislation that is designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most – LGBTQI+ students, who are already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves," the White House statement read.