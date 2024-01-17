White House apologizes to former 2024 candidate Asa Hutchinson as Biden courts anti-Trump GOP

DNC press secretary Sarafina Chitika on Tuesday responded to Hutchinson's decision to end his campaign with a statement saying: “This news comes as a shock to those of us who could’ve sworn he had already dropped out.”

While a candidate, Hutchinson was critical of former President Donald Trump and — unlike the remaining GOP candidates — refused to commit to supporting him if he won the nomination. Biden has aimed to court anti-Trump Republicans to support his candidacy in 2024.

While he was governor, Hutchinson worked closely with Zients and the White House during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic after Biden took office in 2021