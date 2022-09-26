BreakingNews
Area woman charged in U.S. Capitol riot set for trial this week
springfield-news-sun logo
X

White House announces Dec. 1 state visit for France's Macron

Nation & World
By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 4 minutes ago
The White House has announced that French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden's tenure

WASHINGTON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Washington in early December for the first state visit of President Joe Biden's tenure, an occasion marked by pomp and pageantry that is designed to celebrate relations between the United States and its closest allies.

The Dec. 1 visit will be the second U.S. state visit for Macron, who was first elected to lead his country in May 2017 and won a second term this year. Macron had a state visit during the Trump years.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the visit Monday, saying it will “underscore the deep and enduring relationship with France, our oldest ally.”

The invitation also is a sign that the relationship between Biden and Macron has come full circle. It hit rock bottom last year after the United States announced a deal to sell nuclear submarines to Australia. The decision by the U.S. undermined a deal that had been in place for France to sell diesel-powered submarines to Australia.

In Other News
1
Ga Tech fires Geoff Collins in 4th season with 10-28 mark
2
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
3
1 shot, officer injured in Chicago police facility incident
4
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
5
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top