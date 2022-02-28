White House: 40% of free COVID tests to low-income areas

That's an upward revision from an estimate of around 20% of free tests ordered by people in “high vulnerability Zip Codes” that White House officials had earlier provided to The Associated Press.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would make available 500 million free COVID tests to anyone who wanted one. The U.S. Postal Service was tapped to deliver the packages of four free tests per household. Officials placed a special focus on reaching low-income Americans.