White House: 10% of kids have been vaccinated in 1st 2 weeks

FILE - Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Health systems have released little data on the racial breakdown of youth vaccinations, and community leaders fear that Black and Latino kids are falling behind. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Health systems have released little data on the racial breakdown of youth vaccinations, and community leaders fear that Black and Latino kids are falling behind. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: Seth Wenig

Nation & World
By ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press
36 minutes ago
The White House says about 10% of eligible kids aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since its approval for their age group two weeks ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says about 10% of eligible kids aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since its approval for their age group two weeks ago.

At least 2.6 million kids have received a shot, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday, with 1.7 million doses administered in the last week alone, roughly double the pace of the first week after approval. It's more than three times faster than the rate adults were vaccinated at the start of the nation's vaccination campaign 11 months ago.

Zients said there are now 30,000 locations across for kids to get a shot, up from 20,000 last week, and that the administration expects the pace of pediatric shots to pick up in the coming days.

Kids who get their first vaccine dose by the end of this week will be fully vaccinated by Christmas, assuming they get their second shot three weeks after the first one.

Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for children is 1/3 of the adult dosage is seen at Edinburg Conference Center during a vaccination event at Renaissance on Wednesday Nov.,03,2021 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)
Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for children is 1/3 of the adult dosage is seen at Edinburg Conference Center during a vaccination event at Renaissance on Wednesday Nov.,03,2021 in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP)

Credit: Delcia Lopez

