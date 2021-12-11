White finishes 8th, ticket still unpunched for 4th Olympics

Americans Taylor Gold and Chase Josey finished fifth and sixth, meaning they, along with White, will head into next week's Dew Tour still in search of a top finish that would vault them ahead in the race for three men's spots on the U.S. Olympic team.

White flew as high out of the halfpipe as any of the 10 finalists, but all three of his runs had issues. On his last try, he fell on the first jump, then rushed off the course — stopping only for a quick picture with a fan at the base of the hill before heading toward the parking lot.

“It’s always really hard,” Gold said of making the Olympic squad. “The U.S. team is super deep and there’s a lot of young guys on it right now. So just to make the team is a huge accomplishment.”

Cai Xuetong of China won the women's final. There were no Americans in the eight-woman field. Defending Olympic champion Chloe Kim and another top U.S. rider, Maddie Mastro, are both in good shape to qualify and are expected to compete next week at Dew Tour.

The final qualifier is at Mammoth Mountain in January.

AP Sports Writer Pat Graham contributed to this report.

