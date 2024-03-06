BreakingNews
St. Paris announces death of Mayor Sam Ronicker: ‘He had big plans’ for community

Which streamer will target password sharing next? The former HBO Max looks ready to make its play

MAX, the streaming service owned by Warner Bros
Nation & World
By the Associated Press
28 minutes ago
X

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Which streamer will target password sharing next? The former HBO Max appears ready to make its play.

Now simply MAX, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned service will start cracking down on people sharing passwords outside their household “starting later this year” and extending into next year, according to Jean-Briac Perrette, the company's president and CEO of global streaming.

That would bring MAX in line with Netflix and Disney, both of which have taken steps to limit password sharing on their streaming services. Both companies have done so while adjusting prices to make their cheaper ad-supported streaming services more attractive.

Perrette declined to estimate how much money the company expected the crackdown to generate. He made his remarks Monday at a Morgan Stanley technology conference in San Francisco.

In Other News
1
House Republicans invite Hunter Biden and former associates for a...
2
Houthi missile attack kills three crew members in Yemen rebels' first...
3
8 teens injured in Philadelphia bus shooting, 4th gunfire incident in...
4
SEC approves weakened climate rule requiring some companies to report...
5
Senegal's government sets March 24 as the new date for the delayed...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top