When are the 2025 Oscars? The Academy Awards announce date, sticking to early start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 97th Academy Awards will be held March 2, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday.

That moves the annual ceremony up about a week. This year's Oscars were held on March 10. The telecast, which culminated in the best picture win for Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," was watched by an estimated 19.5 million people, up about 4% from the year prior.