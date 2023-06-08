X

Wheeler working on no-hitter for Phillies through 7 innings against Tigers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
29 minutes ago
Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Detroit Tigers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings Thursday for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander has struck out eight and walked one. He has thrown 100 pitches, 70 for strikes.

Philadelphia leads 1-0 on Bryce Harper's sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. The smoky smell that was present the previous two days in Philadelphia dissipated, and the sky became more clear as the game went on.

The 33-year-old Wheeler struck out four of his first six batters. He is in the third season of a $118 million, five-year contract with the Phillies.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor appears in court, sheriff...
2
GM's electric vehicles will gain access to Tesla's vast charging...
3
Los Angeles county DA's office quits Twitter due to barrage of...
4
Trump says he’s been indicted in classified documents investigation...
5
A third day of smoky air gives millions in US East Coast, Canada a new...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top