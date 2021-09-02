'What's the issue?' Tsitsipas undaunted by boos at US Open

Murray also said he “lost respect” for Tsitsipas, who is seeded No. 3 at Flushing Meadows and was the runner-up at the French Open in June.

Tsitsipas said he feels refreshed after he heads off the court to change his clothing.

Asked about the spectators' boos, he replied: “I haven’t done anything wrong, so I don’t understand. The people love the sport; they come to watch tennis. I have nothing against them. I love the fans. But some people don’t understand. That’s all. They don’t understand. They haven’t played tennis at high level to understand how much effort and how much difficult it is to do what we are doing. Sometimes we need a short break to do what we have to do.”

Mannarino, who got some tennis balls and practiced serves to keep his shoulder loose while his opponent was away before the fourth set, agreed that the fault lies with the rule book, not Tsitsipas.

“He's not doing anything wrong,” Mannarino said. “I think the rule is wrong.”

The U.S. Open is the only Grand Slam tournament where Tsitsipas has yet to reach the fourth round. He's been that far at Wimbledon and to the semifinals at the Australian Open, in addition to his run at Roland Garros before losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Now Tsitsipas will face 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain for a berth in the fourth round.

“I want to play the best of my game against him,” Tsitsipas said. “I see him as a potential contender in the future for Grand Slam titles and other big events.”

