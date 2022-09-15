What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

— The king and queen consort will visit Wales, the last leg of their royal tour of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

— On Friday night, the king and his three siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — will hold a 15-minute vigil around the queen's coffin as it lies in state.

Sunday, Sept. 18

— Britain holds a “national moment of reflection” with 1 minute of silence at 8.p.m. (1900 GMT, 3 p.m. EDT).

Monday, Sept. 19

— The queen's lying in state period finishes early Monday morning.

— The king will lead the royal family in a procession that takes the queen's coffin from Westminster Hall to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral that begins at 11 a.m. Leaders and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend.

— Two minutes of silence will be observed across the U.K. at the end of the funeral.

— The funeral marks the end of 10 days of national morning, and the day will be a public holiday across the U.K.

— A committal service for the queen takes place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday afternoon. She will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, in the chapel in a private service later that night.

___

People queue to pay their respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, at Westminster Hall in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Guard soldiers take part in a rehearsal for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A guard soldier takes part in a rehearsal for the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday, Sept. 19.(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for her life at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)

From left, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Camilla the Queen Consort and Tim Laurence during a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew join the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late mother's coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to the cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)

King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Lesley Martin/Pool Photo via AP)