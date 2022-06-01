What's in the latest US military package to Ukraine

Also in the package are five counter-artillery radar systems and two air-surveillance radar systems. These are in addition to counter-artillery radar already sent. The goal is to track incoming fire so the Ukrainians can take it out, aided by the artillery sent by the U.S., Britain and other European allies.

ANTI-TANK WEAPONS

Though the nature of the fight has shifted, Ukrainian forces are still trying to take out Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. That means they will need more of the Javelin anti-tank missiles that played such a major role in repelling the initial invasion in February. This latest package includes 2,000 more Javelins.

ADDITIONAL

The U.S. is also sending artillery rounds for the 155mm howitzers it has provided to Ukraine for its defense; four Mi-17 helicopters; and other equipment. The U.S. has now committed about $5.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including about $4.6 billion since the Feb. 24 invasion. More is on the way: Congress last month approved $40 billion in aid to the country.

