What's in the box? Mystery alum gifts $180K to City College

The toaster-sized box was addressed to the chair of the physics department, Vinod Menon. He said he opened the box after returning to campus this semester and found a letter and $50 and $100 bundles in paper bands, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The letter stated that the cash was a donation meant to help physics and math students in need at City College. It also explained that the donor was a former City College alum who received their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics at the school, ushering them into a successful scientific career.