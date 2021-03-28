What To Watch: men's, women's regional finals start Monday

Baylor leads the nation in 3-point percentage (.408). … Baylor also reached regional finals in 2010 and 2012. … Arkansas is in a regional final for the first time since 1995, when it lost to UCLA in the championship game. … Arkansas' Justin Smith is averaging 20.3 points and 11 rebounds in three NCAA Tournament games. He has the most rebounds in this tournament of anyone left in the field.

WOMEN

No. 2 seed Baylor (28-2) vs. No. 1 seed UConn (27-1), River Walk Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio. Tipoff: 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

UConn is seeking to extend its NCAA record by making its 13th straight Final Four appearance. … Baylor is the reigning national champion since it won the title in 2019. … The series between these two powers is tied at 4-all, but Baylor won the past two meetings (in January 2019 and January 2020 ). Their scheduled regular-season matchup this year was called off after Baylor coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. ... UConn's Paige Bueckers and Baylor's NaLyssa Smith are Associated Press All-America first-team selections.

No. 3 seed Arizona (19-5) vs. No. 4 seed Indiana (21-5), Mercado Region final, Alamodome, San Antonio, 9 p.m. on ESPN.

Arizona and Indiana are both in an NCAA regional final for the first time. Indiana reached the Elite Eight in the AIAW tournament back in 1973. … Arizona has Pac-12 Player of the Year Aari McDonald, who scored 31 points in a regional semifinal victory over Texas A&M. ...Indiana got this far by beating No. 1 seed North Carolina State in its regional semifinal.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson celebrates beating Syracuse 62-46 after a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) and Justin Gorham (4) celebrate beating Syracuse 62-46 after a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson celebrates after a Sweet 16 game against Loyola Chicago in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. Oregon State won 65-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Oregon State players celebrate after a Sweet 16 game against Loyola Chicago in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. Oregon State won 65-58. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Arkansas forward Vance Jackson (2) celebrates with teammate guard JD Notae (1) after a Sweet 16 game against Oral Roberts in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. Arkansas won 72-70. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Arkansas guard Davonte Davis, center, drives to the basket between Oral Roberts guard Kareem Thompson, left, and guard Carlos Jurgens (11) during the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Indianapolis. Arkansas won 72-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives around Villanova guard Bryan Antoine (1) in the second half of a Sweet 16 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Baylor guard Davion Mitchell (45) celebrates a play with Adam Flagler in the second half of a Sweet 16 game against Villanova in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast) Credit: AJ Mast Credit: AJ Mast

Baylor's DiJonai Carrington shoots during the overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Baylor's DiJonai Carrington passes around Michigan's Emily Kiser during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith (1) celebrates with teammate Baylor center Queen Egbo (25) at the end of the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Greehey Arena in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Cortes) Credit: Ronald Cortes Credit: Ronald Cortes

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks to pass around Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts to a score against Iowa during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) works the ball past Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Indiana celebrate their win over North Carolina State in a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Indiana celebrate their win over North Carolina State in a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Indiana guard Nicole Cardano-Hillary (4) drives against North Carolina State guard Raina Perez (2) during the second half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Arizona's Aari McDonald looks to pass from her knees with Texas A&M's N'dea Jones defending during the the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash