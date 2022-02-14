WHAT TO WATCH: Figure skating drama moves to the ice

FIGURE SKATING

The short program could go a long way toward indicating whether any of the American women have a good shot at a medal. Two-time U.S. champion Alysa Liu will perform just before Valieva.

With Valieva still in, however, the Russians have a real chance to sweep the medals in this event. Valieva, Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova swept all five Grand Prix assignments they attended this season, and they swept the podium at the European championships.

FREESTYLE SKIING

American Alex Hall, who finished eighth in the big air competition, is expected to contend in slopestyle along with fellow U.S. hopeful Colby Stevenson. American Nick Goepper, who medaled in this event at the past two Olympics, is in it again as well.

The final is set for live coverage in prime time on USA Network.

HOCKEY

The quarterfinals of the men's hockey tournament start Tuesday night, with the unbeaten U.S. team playing its game at 11:10 p.m. The Russians play in the game after that. Those will likely be on USA Network.

ALSO OF NOTE

Nordic combined star Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway has tested negative for COVID-19, meaning the three-time world champion could still compete at these Olympics. NBC plans to show the large hill Nordic combined in the afternoon Tuesday. ... Germany could become the first nation to sweep the medals in a bobsled event. Francesco Friedrich led after two runs in the two-man event, one of three Germans in the top four. NBC will have coverage of the final two runs in prime time. ... The final run of the men's slalom will air live as part of NBC's late-night coverage. ... NBC also plans to show the men's biathlon relay in the afternoon. France's Quentin Fillon Maillet and Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe already have two gold medals each at the Beijing Games.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://www.twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports