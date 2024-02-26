What to stream this week: Adam Sandler is in space, 'Elsbeth' sleuths and Japan shines in 'Shogun'

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— Ridley Scott's "Napoleon" is finally making its debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 1. The historical epic starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French leader and Vanessa Kirby as his wife Joséphine divided critics upon its release, for its unexpected tone and humor. As AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote in his review: "Don't mistake 'Napoleon' for your average historical epic… Here is a sweeping historical tapestry with a damning, almost satirical portrait at its center. That mix — Scott's spectacle and Phoenix's the-emperor-has-no-clothes performance — makes 'Napoleon' a rivetingly off-kilter experience."

— Adam Sandler is Jakob Procházka, an astronaut on a solo mission to the edge of the solar system in the sci-fi drama "Spaceman," debuting on Netflix on Friday, March 1. Isabella Rossellini is his commanding officer, while Carey Mulligan plays the wife he left behind on earth. And Paul Dano voices an extraterrestrial spider named Hanuš. From director Johan Renck (who helmed all five episodes of HBO's chilling "Chernobyl" series), the film is based on a 2017 novel "Spaceman of Bohemia."

— For families looking for something new, Peacock Kids has a DreamWorks sequel in "Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate," streaming Friday, March 1 with Keith Ferguson replacing Will Ferrell as the voice of the reformed villain.

— The Criterion Channel also has an amusing new series (out Friday, March 1) devoted to Razzie Award recipients, including "Heaven's Gate," "Ishtar," "Cocktail," "Showgirls," and "Gigli," some of which have turned into beloved classics, and some of which haven't. But that's up to the viewer to decide if, in the case of Elaine May's "Ishtar," they're still with Roger Ebert, who called it "a truly dreadful film, a lifeless, massive, lumbering exercise in failed comedy" or if they're on the side of fans like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— Paula Cole will this week release "Lo," her first collection of entirely original songs in nearly a decade. The Grammy-winner has released three singles from the 11-track set, including "Invisible Armor," a very personal ballad in which she sings "I am lonely at the center of my life." Other singles are the funky "The Replacements & Dinosaur Jr." and the haunting "Green Eyes Crying." "The autobiographical snapshots touch on identity, social justice and historical narratives," says the singer in a statement.

— The use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal trials is common but controversial. The new Paramount+ documentary "As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial" reveals how law enforcement has quietly used artistic creation against defendants for decades. Directed by J.M. Harper and featuring rapper Kemba, the movie doesn't ask whether someone is innocent or guilty; it asks whether lyrics can be used for conviction. The doc played the Sundance Film Festival and hits the streaming platform Tuesday.

— Celebrate the sound of Manchester by checking out the teaming up of Oasis' singer Liam Gallagher and guitarist John Squire from The Stone Roses. Two singles — " Just Another Rainbow" and "Mars To Liverpool" — mix rock 'n' roll, indie sludge and '60s psychedelia. Their self-titled album out Friday, March 1, features Greg Kurstin, who produced and played bass, and drums by Joey Waronker (Beck, R.E.M., Atoms For Peace). Gallagher and Squire, long-term friends, sparked the idea of a collaboration when Squire joined Gallagher onstage at his recent shows at Knebworth, the site of Oasis's iconic two-night stand in 1996. Pop the champagne for these two supernovas.

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— FX's newest series is the Japanese historical drama "Shogun" based on a novel published in 1975 by James Clavell. Some may also remember a 1980 miniseries, also based on the book, that starred Richard Chamberlain and was a huge hit at the time. This 10-episode version is described as a more faithful adaptation to the scope of the novel, as Clavell's daughter, Michaela, is an executive producer. The epic tale is set hundreds of years ago in Japan under the rule of military dictators known as Shogun. The first two episodes of "Shogun" premiere Tuesday on FX and Hulu.

— A new Disney+ animated series called "Iwájú" is a coming-of-age story set in the future in Lagos, Nigeria. Presented in a comic book-style, the story follows Tola and Kole, two best friends with a strong bond despite coming from different class systems. Their friendship is tested by a tech guru who uses his expertise to distract from a secret criminal underworld. All six episodes of "Iwájú" stream Wednesday on Disney+.

— There were many great recurring characters on "The Good Wife" and "The Good Fight," but one of the best was Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tascioni as a scatter-brained, sweet, whip-smart lawyer who is often underestimated. In the new drama "Elsbeth," premiering Thursday on CBS, Tascioni is the star of her own story, starting over in New York with a new job working as an investigator for the NYPD. Episodes also stream on Paramount+.

— Jamie Dornan is back as "The Tourist" and you can find him on Netflix. The series originally aired on BBC where it drew strong ratings, and season one streamed on Max. Now, Netflix has acquired both of the show's two seasons. Season one is already streaming and season two becomes available Thursday. The series begins with Dornan known as The Man after a car crash in the Australian outback wiped his memory. He has no idea who he is or why he's there, and any clues point to a dark past. Season two takes Dornan's Man and his girlfriend to Ireland as the mystery continues.

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Final Fantasy VII is unquestionably a landmark in video-game history, so publisher Square Enix went all out when it decided to remake it, turning the 1997 blockbuster into an epic trilogy. Part one, 2020's Final Fantasy VII Remake, won over new fans without tarnishing the memories of old-timers, so here comes part two, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Our hero, Cloud, and his friends are still fighting a power company that's sucking the world's resources dry, while the villainous Sephiroth is plotting a different kind of global destruction. There's a doozy of a plot twist about two-thirds of the way into the original; whether Square decides to recreate that moment is still a mystery. We'll all find out Thursday on PlayStation 5.

