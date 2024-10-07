What to know as Florida residents begin cleaning up after Hurricane Milton

Breaking: City officials cite progress in road paving, acknowledge much work still to do

By The Associated Press
Updated 44 minutes ago
Cleanup from Hurricane Milton was underway on Friday as residents returned home after the storm barreled across Florida, spawning tornadoes, knocking out power to millions, damaging homes and leading to hundreds of rescues.

At least eight people died in the storm, and there was significant damage in areas, but Milton wasn't as bad as had been feared. However, flooding from Milton’s heavy rains was still causing problems.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday warned people to not let down their guard and to be aware of hazards.

The storm roared into Florida mid-week as some communities were still dealing with damage from devastating Hurricane Helene two weeks ago.

Follow The Associated Press' coverage of tropical weather at https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes.

What happened after Milton hit Florida?

Milton came ashore Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key, a barrier island of white sand beaches on the Gulf Coast.

The storm made landfall about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of the Tampa Bay area, sparing the densely populated area a direct hit.

As the storm made its way across Florida to the Atlantic Ocean it downed power lines and trees and flooded some neighborhoods. Before Milton even made landfall, it spawned deadly tornadoes.

In St. Petersburg, Milton toppled a crane working on a 46-story building and destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team.

On Friday morning, over 2 million customers in Florida were still without power, according to poweroutage.us.

How did people die in the hurricane?

Officials were reporting at least eight deaths as of Friday.

Five people were killed when a tornado hit the Spanish Lakes Country Club near Fort Pierce, on the Atlantic Coast, authorities said.

In Volusia County, a 79-year-old woman in Ormond Beach and a 54-year-old woman in Port Orange died after trees crashed into their homes, the sheriff's office said.

And in Tampa, police said the body of a woman in her 70s was found Thursday morning under a large tree branch.

How did climate change impact Milton?

Human-caused climate change gave a significant boost to Milton, intensifying the storm's rainfall by 20% to 30% and strengthening its winds by about 10%, scientists said in a new flash study.

World Weather Attribution researchers said Friday that without climate change, a hurricane like Milton would make landfall as a weaker Category 2, which is not considered a “major” storm, instead of a Category 3.

Climate change also boosted Helene's wind and rain. The two storms made an otherwise unusually quiet hurricane season roar to life.

What if I have plans to vacation in Florida?

Three major theme parks in the Orlando area — Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld — all closed Wednesday as Milton approached but were reopening Friday.

Airports that had ceased operations as the storm approached were reopening as well. Orlando International Airport — the nation's seventh busiest and Florida's most trafficked — had resumed full operations by Friday, as had Tampa International Airport and Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers.

What effect have hurricanes had on the presidential election?

The back-to-back hurricanes of Helene and then Milton have reshaped the U.S. presidential campaign, just weeks before the Nov. 5 election.

Both Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump have been devoting part of their recent days to tackling questions about the storm recovery effort, and have seen their schedules jumbled.

After Helene, Trump and Harris have separately gone to Georgia and North Carolina, requiring campaign events elsewhere to be canceled. The hurricanes are also forcing basic questions about who as president would best respond to deadly natural disasters, a once-overlooked issue that has become an increasingly routine part of the job.

Public work employees remove sand that was pushed to the streets by wind and storm surge from Hurricane Milton, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Public work employees remove sand from the roadways, that was pushed to the streets by Hurricane Milton, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A bridge going over a small creek is seen damaged by Hurricane Milton, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Riverview, Fla. The road is the only access point into a community. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Renel Prophet carries a chainsaw to get it repaired after it broke while cleaning out down trees in his property, which became unaccessible during Hurricane Milton, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Riverview, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Amy Bishop is evacuated from her home by Pasco County Fire and Rescue and Sheriff's Office teams as waters rise in her neighborhood after Hurricane Milton caused the Anclote River to flood, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A bridge going over a small creek is seen damaged by Hurricane Milton, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in Riverview, Fla. The road is the only access point into a community. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Cyclists ride through flooded streets in a neighborhood damaged by tornados spawned ahead of Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A lifeguard hut is on its side after Hurricane Milton at Clearwater Beach, Fla., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 (AP Photo/Haven Daley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Waters rise in Pasco County neighborhoods as intense rain from Hurricane Milton caused the Anclote River to flood, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A car is submerged in flood water at an apartment complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A USPS worker inspects trucks that had been relocated to protect them from wind but which are now underwater as intense rain from Hurricane Milton caused the Anclote River to flood, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

