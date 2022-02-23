What Lies Beneath: Key findings of AP's investigation

— The U.S. Army knew that TCE and other toxic chemicals had been improperly dumped at Fort Ord for decades, an AP review of public documents found. Still, the Army downplayed the health risks, documents show. Contractors brought in to clean up the groundwater were warned not to tell community members, news media or local public agencies what they found in their drinking water, according to a 1985 military memo.

— There is rarely a way to directly connect toxic exposure to a specific individual’s medical condition. Local utilities, the Defense Department and some in the Department of Veterans Affairs insist Fort Ord’s water has always been safe. But the VA’s own hazardous materials exposure website, along with scientists and doctors, agree that, in general, dangers exist for military personnel potentially exposed to contaminants.

— The Defense Department has not systematically tracked the accumulated chemical exposures of service members who move from contaminated base to contaminated base. And the VA has not done comprehensive epidemiological studies to determine whether veterans are getting ill from their service.

— Fort Ord veterans are not the only ones to question whether their service made them ill. This is happening almost everywhere the military has set foot, and the federal government is still learning about the extent of both the pollution and the health effects of its toxic legacy.