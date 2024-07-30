What is that? Olympic Phryge confounds some, but is very French

It's been over 200 years since the "bonnet phrygien" was last a common sight in the streets of Paris. Yet, the hat still carries the same revolutionary spirit it first did in 1789.

The official Olympic Phryge mascot is a nod to the Phrygian cap, an emblematic accessory of the French revolutionaries. Revived from Roman times, when freed slaves used to wear it, the revolutionaries adopted it as a testimony to their values of freedom and emancipation for both men and women.

The heritage of the French Revolution and the birth of the 1st Republic have deeply influenced the French, who now associate the Phrygian cap — and subsequently the Phryge (pronounced along the lines of "freezh") — with its ideals.

"It's the symbol of liberty, and it's also a very strong message linked to the revolution that we want for those games," declared Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organizing committee, before the Games.

Showing a little more respect for French authorities this time, the Phryge is making its presence felt across France. Life-sized Phryges have been popping up at Olympic venues, where fans wait in line to take pictures with them. They've visited famous French monuments and even posed with foreign police officers.

The Olympic mascot is all over the Games — and, of course, the Paris 2024 official stores. It adorns mugs, caps, T-shirts, key rings and more. Within just 15 minutes of the Megastore’s opening Monday on the Champs-Élysées, tourists are already hastily lining up to snag some souvenirs.

Some, such as Kevin Cahill, brim with enthusiasm at the idea of buying “everything, everything because I’m very excited to be here.” Even though he admits he doesn't know the mascot’s symbolism, he describes it as “amazing.”

His excitement mirrors that of many others, as seen with Pierre Leonardi, who's sporting the Phrygian hat: “I wanted to wear this one today, in memory of France.”

However, not everyone is convinced by the incongruous appearance of the mascot. Before the Games, the historical symbol seemed overshadowed by its apparent resemblance to a clitoris. “We’ve published a new guide to the anatomy of the clitoris!” posted the U.K.'s Vagina Museum, along with an updated guide to the organ that includes images of the Phryge. Somewhat appropriately, condoms bearing the Olympics logo prominently feature the Phryge with a megaphone: “Score a win: Yes to consent, no to STDs.”

Whether or not the true intent of the mascot is clear to them, the tourists at the Megastore are ensuring the Olympic Phryge will make its way around the world.

___

Associated Press journalist Megan Janetsky contributed reporting from Paris.

___

For more coverage of the Paris Olympics, visit https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP