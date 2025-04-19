What injured ankle? Ja Morant flies around court helping Grizzlies take West's 8th seed

The guard scored 16 of his 22 points in the first half, and Memphis never trailed in a 120-106 victory to take the No. 8 seed and a spot Sunday in Game 1 at top-seeded Oklahoma City.

“I couldn't feel it ... so I was out there,” Morant said with a laugh.

Bane never doubted that Morant would play.

“I mean he’s MVP-type player, a walking highlight reel,” Bane said. “I was happy he was able to give it a go. I knew he was going to show up.”

Morant had been listed as questionable earlier Friday as the training staff worked to get him ready to play. His status was officially announced about 30 minutes before the tip.

The guard was injured in the third quarter Tuesday night at Golden State with the No. 7 seed on the line. Morant rolled the ankle coming down on Buddy Hield's foot. Morant limped off the court and returned in the fourth quarter when he was held to four points as the Grizzlies lost 121-116.

Morant took the court late in warm-ups to test his ankle. His young daughter joined him on the court. ESPN reported during the game that Morant had a second shot for his ankle a couple hours before the start.

The guard occasionally limped to the free throw line, but that was about the only sign Morant was playing hurt. He finished with nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals before interim coach Tuomas Iisalo pulled his starters in the final couple minutes to some rest. Morant wound up playing 33 minutes helping the Grizzlies finish off the win.

The play of the night was Morant driving through the lane and up into the air to put back a miss by teammate Santi Aldama with that right arm high to throw down the thunderous dunk.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has seen Morant do a lot of amazing things on a court. This dunk? Jackson called it “crazy.”

“He was doing what he does,” Jackson said. “And you know that putback dunk was a huge energy boost at the right time. Dunked all over Santi’s head. It was lit.”

Memphis interim coach Tuomas Iisalo has been with the Grizzlies just this season, and this was Iisalo’s 11th game running the game. But yes, he noticed that dunk by Morant going up high for the putback dunk. Iisalo said he has learned not to doubt Morant much.

“He comes up with some stuff that I’m not sure there’s any other human being on the planet that can do stuff like that ...,” Iisalo said. “As a coach, I just try to stay even keel and I try to stay in my solution mode and not to get too emotionally attached to the game because it’s mostly decision making there. But plays like that test that side of me, and it was an amazing play.”

Injuries limited Morant to 50 games during this regular season. He has played 19 playoff games in Memphis' three postseason berths with the No. 2 pick overall in the 2019 draft.

