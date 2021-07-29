WFT president says list of names substantially narrowed down

"It's like a family heirloom and stewarding the movement of family heirloom is a weighty thing," he told Washington radio station WTOP on Thursday. "It's incredibly important we do the best we can to steward this right."

Long before Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians abruptly announced on Twitter last week that they are becoming the Guardians, Washington has been focused on transparency as part of the process so that fans can understand how the final decision was reached. More than 25,000 names were submitted, with alumni, season-ticket holders, women, military members and children among the digital focus groups the team canvassed for opinions.

“We want it to be as open as it can possibly be,” Wright said. “We got a ton of input from fans over all the different stages of this process and continue to. We want people to be able to see where their input and where their fingerprints are on the entire process.”

Washington is working with creative agency Code & Theory to rebrand an organization that recently underwent an independent investigation into workplace conduct and is in the midst of a culture change from the top down. Tanya Snyder has taken over day-to-day operation of the organization for the next several months, with husband Dan focusing on a new stadium deal and other business ventures.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Washington Football Team quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke (4) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throw passes during NFL football practice in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly) Credit: Ryan M. Kelly Credit: Ryan M. Kelly

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) warms up during NFL football practice in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly) Credit: Ryan M. Kelly Credit: Ryan M. Kelly

Washington Football Team fans watch drills during NFL football practice in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly) Credit: Ryan M. Kelly Credit: Ryan M. Kelly

Washington Football Team fans watch drills during NFL football practice in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Ryan M. Kelly) Credit: Ryan M. Kelly Credit: Ryan M. Kelly