Western officials warn Ukraine over weapons procurement dispute

However, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov overruled the decision, refusing to renew her contract. He accused her of poor performance and failing to deliver weapons and ammunition to front-line troops.

The decision provoked an outcry from lawmakers and anti-corruption watchdogs who said the minister's move was illegal because Bezrukova had her contract extended by the agency’s supervisory board in January. They also came to Bezrukova’s defense, saying she has been instrumental in creating greater transparency and reforms within the DPA, which has long faced corruption allegations.

Under Ukrainian law, Umerov’s decision to go ahead with her dismissal is illegal.

The incident comes at a politically sensitive time for Ukraine as the country’s leadership is eagerly watching the Trump administration’s next moves, and as Ukrainian troops continue to face challenges in holding the line in the east amid fierce Russian attacks.

In a statement posted Monday on social media platform X, the ambassadors representing Group of Seven nations urged the government to resolve the situation “expeditiously and focus on keeping defense procurement going.”

“Consistency with good governance principles and NATO recommendations is important to maintain the trust of the public and international partners,” they said.

Following Umerov's decision, the Anti-Corruption Action Center filed a complaint urging the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to investigate him for alleged abuse of power.

Local media reported that NABU opened proceedings against Umerov at the Anti-Corruption Action Center's request.

Anastasiia Radina, a lawmaker and head of the Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, called for Umerov’s dismissal, a decision that ultimately will fall to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“What I see as a parliamentarian and as an observer is that his actions do not strengthen the agency and its independence. And that is just unacceptable for a country at war,” she told The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone barrages overnight in an attempt to strike deeper into their enemy’s territory.

The Russian military said Wednesday it intercepted and destroyed 104 Ukrainian drones over nine Russian regions in one of the biggest drone attacks on Russia this year. No casualties or significant damage was reported.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 57 Shahed and other drones overnight.

Moscow also attacked with missiles overnight. In southern Mykolaiv, a Russian ballistic missile struck a food enterprise Tuesday night, killing two female workers, regional head Vitalii Kim said.

Odesa authorities said Russian drones attacked port infrastructure in the Ismail district of the region that borders NATO member Romania

Romania’s Ministry of National Defense said two F-16 fighter jets were dispatched at 3:20 a.m. to monitor airspace for about two hours, and emergency authorities issued text alerts to some residents living in Tulcea county, which is across the Danube river near Ukrainian ports.

The ministry condemned the Russian attacks, calling them “unjustified and in serious contradiction with the norms of international law,” and said NATO allies have been informed.

Since the war next door started in February 2022, Romania has reported multiple airspace violations and confirmed drone fragments in its territory on several occasions.

Associated Press reporter Stephen McGrath in Sighisoara, Romania contributed to this report.

