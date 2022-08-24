Western leaders salute Ukraine on its Independence Day

Like London, Brussels also chose to dress up for the occasion. The Belgian city, which is home to the European Union’s institutions, decked itself out in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag. A giant Ukrainian flag was unfurled in the capital’s historic Grand Place.

U.S. President Joe Biden, marking the day by announcing significant new military aid to Ukraine, noted that the day was “bittersweet” for many Ukrainians, as they continue to suffer but take pride in withstanding Russia’s “relentless attacks.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a video posted on Twitter that “our hearts go out to those who pay for the Russian war terror with their lives day after day, who are maimed and wounded.”

“We mourn with those who have lost friends or family members, who have had to flee, have been taken from their beloved homeland or by Russian occupiers, who have lost their belongings to Russian bombs, rockets and artillery shells,” the chancellor said.

Scholz had harsh words for Russia, rebuking the Kremlin for its “backward imperialism,” and stressed that Ukraine “will drive away the dark shadow of war because it is strong and brave, because it has friends in Europe and all over the world.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, in a video message bookended with phrases he spoke in Ukrainian, said the defense of Ukraine meant “refusing to allow international relations to be ruled by violence and chaos.”

He said Ukraine's Independence Day “is a day of pride. But in the place of legitimate festivities, we are thinking of the dead and the fighters today, of the courage and resilience of your people.”

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin adopted a similar tone, calling Ukrainians “brave and unyielding.” She added: “We stand with you. We won’t look away.”

Ukraine offers a lesson that “freedom and democracy will always win out over coercion and violence,” Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, said.

Pope Francis marked the half-year anniversary of the invasion by decrying the “insanity” of war and lamenting that innocents on both sides were paying the price.

The pontiff warned about the risk of nuclear disaster in Ukraine, a reference to the shelling of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhhia nuclear power plant. He also lashed out at those who were profiting from the war, especially weapons manufacturers.

Francis has stepped up his denunciations of the war, though he rarely blames Russia or President Vladimir Putin by name, evidence that the Vatican is trying to keep dialogue open with Moscow.

A Union Jack flag and a Ukraine flag fly over government buildings in front of the London Eye on Ukraine Independence Day in London, Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Women carry Ukrainian flags during Pope Francis' weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Pope Francis marked the sixth month start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday by denouncing the "insanity" of war, warning against the risk of nuclear "disaster" and lamenting that innocents on both sides were paying the price. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Children bring an Ukrainian national flag to Pope Francis during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at The Vatican, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Pope Francis marked the sixth month start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday by denouncing the "insanity" of war, warning against the risk of nuclear "disaster" and lamenting that innocents on both sides were paying the price. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Blue and yellow balloons, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, decorate a child's swing ride in Mostyska, western Ukraine, on the country's Independence Day, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Wednesday's holiday commemorates Ukraine's 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the public to be vigilant for fear that Russia may mark the holiday, the six-month point in the war, by intensifying its attacks. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A vendor sells blue and yellow balloons in honor of the country's National Flag Day, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Maidan Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kyiv authorities have banned mass gatherings in the capital through Thursday for fear of Russian missile attacks. Independence Day, like the six-month mark in the war, falls on Wednesday. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Larry the Cat, Britain's Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, sits in front the flower decoration outside 10 Downing street in the national Ukrainian colours, on Ukraine Independence Day in London, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A woman ties a Ukrainian flag onto the back of a wheelchair during an event for Ukrainian Independence Day in the historical Grand Place of Brussels, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. European leaders are pledging unwavering support for Ukraine as the war-torn country marks its Independence Day. The commemorations Wednesday coincide with the six-month milestone of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)