Western fires threaten thousands of homes, strain resources

The U.S. Forest Service said Friday it’s operating in crisis mode, fully deploying firefighters and maxing out its support system.

The roughly 21,000 federal firefighters working on the ground is more than double the number of firefighters sent to contain forest fires at this time a year ago, and the agency is facing “critical resources limitations,” said Anthony Scardina, a deputy forester for the agency’s Pacific Southwest region.

More than 6,000 firefighters alone were battling the Dixie Fire, which has destroyed more than 1,000 homes, businesses and other structures and was the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. Its flames have ravaged more than 800 square miles (well over 2,000 square kilometers) — an area larger than the city of London.

There also was a danger of new fires erupting because of unstable weather conditions, including a chance of thunderstorms that could bring lightning to northern California, Oregon and Nevada, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

“Mother nature just kind of keeps throwing us obstacles our way,” said Edwin Zuniga, a spokesman with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which was working with the Forest Service to tamp out the Dixie Fire.

In southeastern Montana, firefighters and residents were scrambling to save hundreds of homes as flames advanced across the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The blaze was more than 50% contained. But its southern edge was still burning near the tribal headquarters town of Lame Deer, where a mandatory evacuation remained in place, and a second fire was threatening from the opposite direction.

The fires already had burned or threatened grasslands that many locals with cattle and horses depend upon for their livelihoods, Montana officials said.

Smoke from the blazes grew so thick Friday that the health clinic in Lame Deer was shut down after its air filters could not keep up with the pollution, Northern Cheyenne Tribe spokesperson Angel Becker said.

Smoke also drove air pollution levels to unhealthy or very unhealthy levels in parts of Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Northern California, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hot, dry weather with strong afternoon winds also propelled several fires in Washington state, and similar weather was expected into the weekend, fire officials said.

In southeastern Oregon, two new wildfires started by lightning Thursday near the California border spread rapidly through juniper trees, sagebrush and evergreen trees.

Gov. Kate Brown declared an emergency for one of the fires to mobilize crews and other resources to the area of ranches, rural subdivisions and RV parks about 14 miles (23 kilometers) from the small town of Lakeview.

Triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry conditions in Oregon, enduring a third day of extreme heat, could increase fire risks through the weekend.

Climate change has made the U.S. West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.

Dozens of fires also are burning in western Canada and in Europe, including Greece, where a massive wildfire has decimated forests and torched homes.

Nguyen reported from Oakland, Calif. Matthew Brown in Billings, Mont., Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco and Gillian Flaccus in Portland contributed to this report.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a shortwave infrared (SWIR) satellite imagery overview of the Lame Deer and Richard Spring wildfire in Montana on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Maxar SWIR satellite imagery is able to penetrate the wildfire smoke and clearly detects the hot spots and active fires. Burned trees and vegetation appears in shades of orange/rust, healthy (not burned) vegetation appears in shades of blue. (Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided courtesy of Maxar Technologies shows the natural color overview of the Lame Deer and Richard Spring wildfire in Montana on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Maxar collected new high-resolution satellite imagery Aug. 13th of the two wildfires burning in southeastern Montana near the evacuated town of Lame Deer. (Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

A worker blocks CA-89 highway to Canyondam in Plumas County, Calif., that was impacted by the Dixie Fire Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Isolated thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada could bring some moisture, but also gusty and erratic winds that could help spread the fire, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials said. Lightning could spark new blazes even as crews try to surround a number of other forest fires ignited by lightning last month. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Statues of Paul Bunyan, and his Big Blue Ox are seen in Westwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The statues carved from a nearly 1000 year old tree Redwood log 22 feet long and 12 feet in diameter, and weighing 28,000 pounds are threatened by the fires. In California, the Dixie Fire that virtually destroyed the Sierra Nevada town of Greenville is less than a third surrounded. Fire officials say Northern California will have dangerous fire weather on Friday, including possible lightning that could spark more blazes. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

Statues of Paul Bunyan, and his Big Blue Ox are seen in Westwood, Calif., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. The statues carved from a nearly 1000 year old tree Redwood log 22 feet long and 12 feet in diameter, and weighing 28,000 pounds, are threatened by the fires. In California, the Dixie Fire that virtually destroyed the Sierra Nevada town of Greenville is less than a third surrounded. Fire officials say Northern California will have dangerous fire weather on Friday, including possible lightning that could spark more blazes. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)

CalFire firefighters and California Correctional Center (CCC) inmates fight a spot fire on the side of Highway CA-36 between Chester and Westwood in Plumas County, Calif., Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. In California, the Dixie Fire that virtually destroyed the Sierra Nevada town of Greenville is less than a third surrounded. Fire officials say Northern California will have dangerous fire weather on Friday, including possible lightning that could spark more blazes.(AP Photo/Eugene Garcia)