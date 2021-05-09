Westbrook ties Robertson's record, Wizards beat Pacers

But it followed a familiar storyline as Indiana lost the lead in the waning minutes of regulation after leading most of the second half.

This time, the Pacers took a 101-92 lead into the third quarter only to watch Beal and Westbrook rally the Wizards.

They used a 9-2 spurt to take a 120-119 lead on Beal's layup with 1:28 left. LeVert's ensuing 3-pointer gave Indiana the lead and after Daniel Gafford tied it at 122 with two free throws with 48 seconds left, Westbrook's layup with 21.4 seconds left gave Washington the lead.

LeVert tied it again with a layup with 13.4 seconds to go and Westbrook's 18-footer at the buzzer came up short.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Westbrook extended his streak of double-doubles to 32 games. ... Beal has scored at least 25 points in 71 of his last 82 games and has eight games this season with 40 or more points. ... Alex Len had 10 rebounds and eight points. ... Washington snapped a three-game losing streak in Indy and swept the Pacers for the first time since 2006-07. ... The Wizards have won 15 of their last 19 games. ... Washington scored 419 points against Indiana this season.

Pacers: Edmond Sumner and Doug McDermott each scored 13 points. ... Sabonis also had three steals and recorded his eighth triple-double this season. ... LeVert's rebounding total was a career best and came two days after he posted his first double-double of the season with Indiana. ... The Pacers are 12-21 at home this season. ... Indiana is 5-2 in overtime this season and is 8-10 in games decided five or fewer points.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Make the fourth stop on a five-game road trip Monday at Atlanta.

Pacers: Begin the final week of the regular season at Cleveland on Monday.

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal (3) puts up a shot against Indiana Pacers' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Indiana Pacers' Doug McDermott (20) has his shot blocked by Washington Wizards' Alex Len (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings