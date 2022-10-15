springfield-news-sun logo
X

Westbrook injures hamstring in Lakers' preseason finale

Nation & World
1 hour ago
Russell Westbrook left the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason finale because of an injured left hamstring after five scoreless minutes off the bench Friday night

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook left the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason finale because of an injured left hamstring after five scoreless minutes off the bench Friday night.

Coming off the bench for the first time since he was a rookie, Westbrook entered midway through the first quarter in the Lakers' 133-86 loss to Sacramento. He missed two 3-pointers and had two turnovers.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 12 points, playing 20 minutes. Los Angeles also was without Anthony Davis, with the big man skipping the trip for precautionary reasons because of lower-back tightness.

The Lakers are set to open the regular season Tuesday night at defending champion Golden State.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Ukrainian deminers remove deadly threats to civilians
2
China's Xi looks to 3rd 5-year term as Communist Party meets
3
Death toll rises to 28 in Turkey coal mine explosion
4
Snell, Grisham lead Padres over Dodgers 2-1 for NLDS lead
5
Parkland shooter's life sentence could bring changes to law
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top