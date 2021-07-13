West Virginia opposes Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

Morrisey, a Republican, had previously said he opposed the proposal on separate grounds. He reiterated Tuesday that the allocation formula “fails to recognize the disproportionate harm caused by opioids in our state.”

For years, West Virginia has had the nation’s highest fatal opioid overdose rate.

“I look forward to arguing our case in court this August,” he added. Following next month's hearing, a federal bankruptcy judge will decide whether to confirm the deal.

Purdue sought bankruptcy protection in 2019 as a way to settle about 3,000 lawsuits it faced from state and local governments and other entities. They claimed the company’s continued marketing of its powerful prescription painkiller contributed to a crisis that has been linked to nearly 500,000 deaths in the U.S. over the last two decades.