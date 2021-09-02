West Virginia cash-for-worker program seeks more applicants

Morgantown is home to West Virginia University. On Saturdays when the football team plays home games, it easily balloons to the largest city in the state. Quintina Mengyan jumped at the opportunity to move from Chicago last month, bringing her boyfriend and her dog.

A client services director for online ticket seller Vivid Seats, Mengyan had noticed offerings for similar programs elsewhere, but was particularly attracted to an advertisement encouraging the move to West Virginia.

After so many months working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, it “just felt like the walls are closing in,” she said. “And it got to the point where I really had to rely on outdoor activities" to get out of her work space.

“That's what kind of sprouted the idea,” she said. “I'm like 'yeah, I'll just apply for fun. Then I started thinking about it more seriously and I'm like 'I think I'd really, really enjoy this.”

She's now busy making plans to attend Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers games an hour's drive north of Morgantown. She hopes to take a week off in October to explore West Virginia's typically spectacular fall colors. And she's already discovered that the state isn't flat, like Chicago.

“We never realized how much a flat parking space was meant to be appreciated until now,” Mengyan said.

The 53 new residents come from 21 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. One of them is from Berlin. All share a love for the outdoors, but their fields of work vary widely, from health care to management, manufacturing and technology, the tourism office said. The greatest number are from California, and their average income is about $105,000. When families are included, the number of new residents is 110.

Because fewer than 1% of applicants were accepted for the Morgantown openings, the remote worker program is encouraging those who weren't chosen in the first phase to apply again. And it's offering a consolation prize: $2,500 in mortgage assistance to all 7,500 people who applied, if they decide to move to West Virginia anyway.

Over the next five years the program plans to welcome more than 1,000 new remote workers to the state.

Lewisburg, once voted America's “Coolest Small Town,” has about 4,000 residents and is located near the state fairgrounds, within an hour of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Lewisburg is “the perfect spot to escape big-city life without sacrificing modern living,” state Tourism Director Chelsea Ruby said. “It’s a picture-perfect small town with a charming downtown, thriving arts scene, and accessible outdoor recreation.”