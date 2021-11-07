springfield-news-sun logo
West Ham ends Liverpool's 25-game unbeaten run with 3-2 win

West Ham's manager David Moyes hugs players at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London stadium in London, England, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
West Ham's manager David Moyes hugs players at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London stadium in London, England, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

26 minutes ago
West Ham ended Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions with a 3-2 victory that dislodged the team from third place in the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Goalkeeper Alisson Becker helped West Ham score three goals, and Liverpool's 25-game unbeaten run ended.

A 3-2 victory Sunday allowed West Ham to dislodge Liverpool from third place in the Premier League, extending an impressive start to the season for David Moyes' side.

Alisson flapped in the air to allow Aaron Cresswell's inswinging corner to go through his hands in the fourth minute. After Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized at the end of the first half, Jarrod Bowen ran at the Liverpool defense before slipping the ball to Pablo Fornals whose shot was helped into the net by Alisson's weak touch. Another assist came from Bowen in the 74th when a corner was headed in by Kurt Zouma through Alisson's raised hands.

Although Divock Origi pulled one back, scoring on the turn, Liverpool couldn't find another goal to avoid a first loss in any competition since being knocked out of the Champions League last season by Real Madrid in April. It's even further back — into February — since the 2020 champions lost in the Premier League.

West Ham is now only three points behind leader Chelsea after finishing sixth last season for a highest finish since being fifth in 1999.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

West Ham's manager David Moyes celebrates after West Ham's Kurt Zouma scored during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London stadium in London, England, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
West Ham's manager David Moyes celebrates after West Ham's Kurt Zouma scored during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London stadium in London, England, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, and West Ham's Said Benrahma vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London stadium in London, England, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Liverpool's Divock Origi, left, and West Ham's Said Benrahma vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Liverpool at the London stadium in London, England, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

