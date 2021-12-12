Wesley's late shot lifts Notre Dame over No. 10 Kentucky

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 25 points for Kentucky. He was 11 of 14 from the field to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Keion Brooks added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: The Wildcats had feasted on a soft schedule since their season-opening 79-71 loss to No. 3 Duke in New York, and until Saturday, hadn’t even played a true road game. It caught up to them and gets tougher now. Next Saturday’s matchup against No. 21 Ohio State will be followed by hosting rival Louisville (6-3).

Notre Dame: ND’s pursuit to regain national relevancy got a boost. The Irish, trying to avoid a third losing season in four years, beat a ranked team for just the second time in their last 30 tries dating back to November 2017.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: The Wildcats play No. 21 Ohio State on Saturday in Las Vegas in their first game against a ranked opponent since the season opener.

Notre Dame: The Irish face Indiana in the 11th annual and final planned Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis next Saturday afternoon. The event also features No. 1 Purdue and Butler.

Notre Dame's Blake Wesley (0), Cormac Ryan (5) and Paul Atkinson Jr. (20) celebrate on the court following their win over Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) drives against Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Kentucky head coach John Calipari signals to players during an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey directs players during an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)