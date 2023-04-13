Wes Anderson, Ken Loach in Cannes festival competition

Anderson’s sci-fi homage “Asteroid City,” Wenders’ “Perfect Days” and Loach’s “The Old Oak” are among 19 movies competing for the coveted Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize.

The schedule for next month's festival includes Cannes-favorite directors such as Italy’s Nanni Moretti (“Il Sol Dell’Avvenire”), Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda (“Monster”) and Turkey’s Nuri Bilge Ceylan (“About Dry Grasses”).