Wells Fargo earned $4.74 billion in Q1, topping estimates

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement that low interest rates remain a “headwind” for the bank, but that it remains focused on “appropriate risk and control environment.”

“This is a multiyear effort and there is still much to do, but I am confident we are making progress, though it is not always a straight line," Scharf said.

Wells has been operating under strict federal guidelines for years, limiting its ability to grow.

In 2018, the Fed capped the size of Wells Fargo’s assets after a series of scandals beginning in 2016 with the uncovering of millions of fake checking accounts its employees opened to meet sales quotas. The Fed lifted that cap last April as part of the federal government’s Payroll Protection Program because many of Wells’ small business customers were getting shut out from applying, but most of the restrictions remain.