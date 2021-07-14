Wells Fargo beats expectations with $6 billion profit in 2Q

Wells earned $6 billion in the period, or $1.38 per share, easily surpassing analysts projections of 98 cents per share. Revenues also came in much higher than projections, with the bank pulling in $20.27 billion in the quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $17.76 billion, according to FactSet. The company lost $1.01 per share in the same period last year as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the global economy.

Wells said its net interest income fell 11%, mostly due to falling interest rates and lower loan balances.