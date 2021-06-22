Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds

A weather service team that surveyed the aftermath of Sunday night's tornado found that, based on Monday's preliminary findings, the storm was an EF3 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita scale when it cut a path through parts of Naperville, Woodridge, Darien and Burr Ridge.

The weather service planned to continue surveying that area Tuesday to determine the precise path, width and length of the storm's trail of destruction, said Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Romeoville office.