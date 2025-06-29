MIAMI (AP) — Weather forecasters say a second tropical storm has formed along coastal Mexico.
Shortly after announcing Tropical Storm Barry off the country's Atlantic coast on Saturday morning, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tropical Storm Flossie formed along Mexico's west coast.
The storm's center was about 240 miles (about 390 kilometers) south of Acapulco and about 485 miles (780 kilometers) southeast of Manzanillo. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 40 mph (65 kph) and it was moving west at 9 mph (15 kph).
In Other News
1
Beyoncé and Jay-Z become the main event as Paris crowns celebrity the...
2
Lando Norris holds off Oscar Piastri to win Formula 1's Austrian Grand...
3
Trump calls for a ceasefire deal on the war in Gaza as signs of...
4
Russia launches the biggest aerial attack since the start of the war...
5
Carlos Alcaraz loves playing on grass and is trying to win a third...