'We will SMASH you': Dropkick Murphys feud with neo-Nazis

"DKM has not (and would not, ever, in a million years) authorize or license to NSC 131 the right to use or exploit the Recording and/or Composition in the video in question or any similar video," said the cease-and-desist letter dated Tuesday from the band's Los Angeles-based attorneys. The band's publicist confirmed the letter's authenticity to Boston.com.

It went on to say: “We’ll take your immediate compliance as confirmation that you received this letter. If, however, you fail to immediately comply, then my client and their designees and assignees are prepared to take whatever legal action they deem necessary and appropriate to protect their rights in and to the Recording and Compensation, including, without limitation, seeking statutory and punitive damages for your copyright infringement.”

Odysee in an email to The Associated Press on Friday said it complies with copyright law, and the video was reviewed and subsequently taken down.

The Anti-Defamation League says NSC 131 is a New England-based neo-Nazi group founded in 2019 that "espouses racism, antisemitism and intolerance" and whose "membership is a collection of neo-Nazis and racist skinheads, many of whom have previous membership in other white supremacist groups."