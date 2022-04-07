'We fought for liberty:' Michigan WWII vets welcome memorial

Future phases are to feature a Wall of Stars honoring the 15,000-plus Michigan lives lost during World War II; additional statues, including one dedicated to Rosie the Riveter; an amphitheater and a colonnade of pillars.

The memorial, recognized by the Legislature as the state's tribute to the war, is to be built in Memorial Park in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak.

Members of the committee that is overseeing the project said the U.S. does not have many state-specific World War II memorials, but some do, including New York and Washington.

“Michigan had such a significant impact on the war front, with brave men and women fighting against tyranny, and also at the homefront with the Arsenal of Democracy and other contributions across the state,” said John Maten, president of The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial.

Ethel “Cricket” Poland, 102, is one of those who served an important role on the homefront, as a code-breaker with the Navy.

Poland, who has lived in Michigan since the 1960s, served for three years in Washington, D.C., as part of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) program.

“Although my part in the war was very small, I feel that it was worthwhile,” said Poland, who planned to be in Royal Oak for Thursday's ceremony.

More than a dozen veterans organizations are to be present, including members of the American Legion, Tuskegee Airmen, Disabled American Veterans and Michigan Jewish War Veterans.

Fishman was scheduled to speak on behalf of the assembled World War II veterans.

“Maybe that was the reason I've lived this long is I could see something I felt so sincere about that should happen,” he said. “So that everybody else could see what the great generation really was.”

Caption World War II veteran Art Fishman shows some of his memorabilia, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oak Park, Mich. Fishman's dream of a Michigan state World War II memorial is about to take one more step toward reality. Fishman, who sailed on a Navy destroyer in the Pacific theater as an 18-year-old, was to be among those on hand Thursday, April 5 when ground is broken for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption World War II veteran Art Fishman shows some of his memorabilia, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oak Park, Mich. Fishman's dream of a Michigan state World War II memorial is about to take one more step toward reality. Fishman, who sailed on a Navy destroyer in the Pacific theater as an 18-year-old, was to be among those on hand Thursday, April 5 when ground is broken for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption World War II veteran Art Fishman shows an arm patch logo from the U.S.S. Robinson, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oak Park, Mich. Fishman's dream of a Michigan state World War II memorial is about to take one more step toward reality. Fishman, who sailed on a Navy destroyer in the Pacific theater as an 18-year-old, was to be among those on hand Thursday, April 5 when ground is broken for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption World War II veteran Art Fishman shows an arm patch logo from the U.S.S. Robinson, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oak Park, Mich. Fishman's dream of a Michigan state World War II memorial is about to take one more step toward reality. Fishman, who sailed on a Navy destroyer in the Pacific theater as an 18-year-old, was to be among those on hand Thursday, April 5 when ground is broken for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption World War II veteran Ethel (Cricket) Poland holds a photo of her younger self during an interview, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oakland Township, Mich. Poland, who has lived in Michigan since the 1960s, served for three years in Washington, D.C., as part of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) program. "Although my part in the war was very small, I feel that it was worthwhile," said Poland, who planned to be in attendance for Thursday's ground breaking ceremony for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption World War II veteran Ethel (Cricket) Poland holds a photo of her younger self during an interview, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oakland Township, Mich. Poland, who has lived in Michigan since the 1960s, served for three years in Washington, D.C., as part of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) program. "Although my part in the war was very small, I feel that it was worthwhile," said Poland, who planned to be in attendance for Thursday's ground breaking ceremony for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption World War II veteran Ethel (Cricket) Poland is interviewed, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oakland Township, Mich. Poland, who has lived in Michigan since the 1960s, served for three years in Washington, D.C., as part of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) program. "Although my part in the war was very small, I feel that it was worthwhile," said Poland, who planned to be in attendance for Thursday's ground breaking ceremony for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio Caption World War II veteran Ethel (Cricket) Poland is interviewed, Monday, April 4, 2022, in Oakland Township, Mich. Poland, who has lived in Michigan since the 1960s, served for three years in Washington, D.C., as part of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) program. "Although my part in the war was very small, I feel that it was worthwhile," said Poland, who planned to be in attendance for Thursday's ground breaking ceremony for The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial in Royal Oak, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio