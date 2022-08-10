Watson starting Browns' preseason opener as suspension looms

The three-time Pro Bowler sat out last season after demanding a trade and before he was accused of assault and harassment by the women during massage therapy sessions he scheduled on Instagram.

The Browns traded three first-round picks to the Texans and signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract in March despite his legal entanglement.

It's still possible Watson won't play against the Jaguars.

The 26-year-old thought he would only miss six games after league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, a retired federal judge ruled the quarterback violated the league’s personal conduct policy. She also mandated that he schedule future massages to only team-approved therapists for the rest of his career.

However, the league, which has been pushing for an indefinite suspension and fine, felt Robinson's penalty was too light and appealed.

Watson's short-term future is now being decided by Peter C. Harvey, appointed by Commissioner Roger Goodell to handle the appeal. Harvey's a former New Jersey Attorney General who has arbitrated other league cases.

At the owner's meetings on Tuesday, Goodell said the appeal was warranted based on the league's investigation and Robinson's ruling that Watson's actions were “egregious” and “predatory behavior.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed his playing plans for the preseason opener to Watson and Cleveland's other players before they flew to Florida on Wednesday.

The Browns are traveling two days early because Stefanski has team bonding activities planned for the trip.

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, hands off to running back Kareem Hunt during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/David Dermer)