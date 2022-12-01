Watson dodges non-football questions after NFL suspension

Watson agreed to the lengthy suspension, a $5 million fine and to undergo professional counseling and therapy after an independent arbitrator ruled that he violated the league's personal conduct policy.

He wouldn't say what he learned during his time away or if the counseling helped him.

“I respect your question," Watson said inside Cleveland's indoor field house. "I understand. But that’s more in that phase of clinical and legal stuff and I’ve been advised to stay away from that and keep that personal.”

Watson's return to the field will be his first game in 700 days. In addition to facing former teammates and fans who cheered for him, some of the women who sued him over the allegations are expected to attend the game, according to their attorney.

“I’m excited,” Watson said. “I’m excited to just play football in general in front of Cleveland Browns fans, but also in front of some of the Houston Texans fans. I respect the whole organization of the Houston Texans. I respect the McNair family. I respect everyone that was there that drafted me in 2017. There’s been great memories, fun memories.”

“I have so much love for the city of Houston and H Town.”

Watson’s suspension started Aug. 30. He was banned from the team’s facility and returned Oct. 10, when he was allowed to attend meetings and work out. The three-time Pro Bowler returned to practice on Nov. 16.

Watson settled with 23 of the women who sued him over the allegations. Two lawsuits remaining pending.

He has always maintained he didn't harass or force himself on any women. Two grand juries in Texas declined to indict him over the allegations.

