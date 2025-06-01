Washington's first 11 batters reach base in 10-run first inning vs. Diamondbacks

Luis Garcia Jr. had a double, fielder's choice and three RBIs as the Nationals sent 16 batters to the plate. It took the Diamondbacks 30 minutes to get three outs.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt was pulled after the first eight batters reached base. He gave up eight earned runs and his ERA jumped from 3.90 to 5.05.

The reeling Diamondbacks have lost eight of their past nine games. Washington has won 10 of its past 14 and scored at least nine runs in each of the past four games.

Washington led 11-0 after two innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP