Washington stocks up on abortion pills ahead of court ruling

Former President Donald Trump-appointed Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk heard debate in March over the Alliance Defending Freedom’s request to revoke or suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone. The conservative group claims it was improperly approved.

Kacsmaryk said he would rule “as soon as possible” without giving any clear indication of how he might decide.

The bulk pill purchase also comes as Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson pursues the issue from another angle: He's helping to lead a multistate lawsuit in federal court meant to further ease restrictions to the medication.

The lawsuit filed with Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in February against the FDA accuses it of singling out mifepristone for excessively burdensome regulation despite evidence that the drug is safer than Tylenol, Ferguson said in a statement at the time.

The lawsuit asks the court to find certain FDA restrictions unlawful and to stop the federal agency from enforcing or applying them to mifepristone.

State lawmakers are also bringing legislation that will authorize the state Department of Corrections to sell or distribute the drug stockpile to licensed providers in Washington.

The bill's co-sponsor, Sen. Karen Keiser, of Des Moines, said the last year has made it clear that they can't be complacent when it comes to reproductive health.

“The Legislature is taking a number of crucial steps this session to protect abortion rights," Keiser said, “but those rights are meaningless without access to care.”

Several moves have been made in Washington to strengthen abortion access, including a directive from Inslee instructing the Washington State Patrol not to cooperate with out-of-state abortion investigations. Other abortion and gender-affirming care bills are expected to pass the Washington Legislature this session.

Abortion has been legal in Washington since a 1970 statewide ballot referendum.