Washington state man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

The three men attended a gathering of the Proud Boys on Jan. 5, prosecutors said in court documents.

On Jan. 6, the father and son joined with a large group of far-right extremist group Proud Boys at the Washington Monument before walking toward the U.S. Capitol Building, according to federal investigators.

Federal prosecutors shared photos and video with the court showing both Jeff and Jeremy Grace near the front line of protesters who pushed past law enforcement protecting the Capitol. Both also appeared in selfie photos inside and outside the Capitol Building during the insurrection, according to prosecutors.

About 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes in the riot that temporarily halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory and left dozens of police officers injured.