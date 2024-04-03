Washington State hires David Riley away from Eastern Washington as basketball coach

Washington State has hired David Riley as its basketball coach, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By TIM BOOTH – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
X

Washington State hired David Riley as its basketball coach on Tuesday, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars.

Riley will move down the Palouse highway after three successful seasons as the coach at Eastern Washington. He'll take over a Washington State program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years, but with significant questions after the collapse of the Pac-12 Conference. The Cougars will play the next two years as affiliate members of the West Coast Conference, but have already seen key players enter the transfer portal.

Riley replaces Kyle Smith, who spent five years in Pullman before taking the head job at Stanford after the Cougars were eliminated in the second round of the NCAA Tournament by Iowa State.

The 35-year-old Riley was 62-30 in his three seasons at Eastern Washington, including consecutive Big Sky regular-season titles. He agreed to a six-year contract with Washington State.

“Throughout the process, Dave’s coaching acumen was evident as was his ability to create a winning culture. In just three seasons, he has emphasized player development through a fast-paced, high-powered offense that allows his student-athletes to play free and confidently," Washington State interim athletic director Anne McCoy said.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

In Other News
1
Deadly severe weather roars through several states, spawning potential...
2
NBA MVP Joel Embiid admits to 'being depressed' following latest time...
3
Yes, we're divided. But new AP-NORC poll shows Americans still agree on...
4
Biden and Trump win Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Wisconsin...
5
With tears, a crowd of South Koreans bids farewell to beloved panda...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top