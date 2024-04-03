Washington State hires David Riley away from Eastern Washington as basketball coach

Washington State hired David Riley as its basketball coach on Tuesday, nabbing the two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year at a time of uncertainty for the Cougars.

Riley will move down the Palouse highway after three successful seasons as the coach at Eastern Washington. He'll take over a Washington State program coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 16 years, but with significant questions after the collapse of the Pac-12 Conference. The Cougars will play the next two years as affiliate members of the West Coast Conference, but have already seen key players enter the transfer portal.