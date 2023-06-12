Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan leaves paper after 9 years at helm

Ryan will be replaced on an interim basis by Patty Stonesifer, formerly chief executive of the Gates Foundation and a member of the Amazon board, newspaper owner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said. Ryan will stay on for two more months, Bezos said in a memo to staff members.

The Post expanded during the Trump administration, in an aggressive transition into digital. Ryan, the former CEO and a founder of Politico, oversaw the appointment of Sally Buzbee — the former Associated Press executive editor — as the Post's top editor, replacing Marty Baron in 2021.