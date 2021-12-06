Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt dead at 66

Under his leadership, Hiatt worked to maintain The Post’s traditional editorial positions including support for civil rights, fiscal responsibility and international human rights. He oversaw Post editorials that called on China to allow dissent and to free its political prisoners, and advocated for abortion rights and campaign finance reform.

His tenure wasn’t without controversy.

On Sept. 11, 2001, he and his deputy, Jackson Diehl, responded to the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon and New York’s World Trade Center with an editorial that analogized them to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which precipitated the U.S. entering World War II. Detractors would later criticize Hiatt for helping lead the march to war in Iraq.

Hiatt had an eye for cultivating editorial talent and built out a team in an internet age that produced some of the website’s most-read articles. According to the paper, three columnists won the Pulitzer for commentary under Hiatt’s guidance: Colbert I. King in 2003, Eugene Robinson in 2009 and Kathleen Parker in 2010. Hiatt himself was a three-time finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in editorial writing.