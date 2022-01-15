Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Washington helps No. 18 Kentucky rout No. 22 Tennessee

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball against Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68% percent to blow out No. 22 Tennessee 107-79. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) shoots the ball against Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) during an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68% percent to blow out No. 22 Tennessee 107-79. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

Nation & World
By GARY B. GRAVES, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68% to blow out No. 22 Tennessee 107-79

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and No. 18 Kentucky shot a season-high 68% to blow out No. 22 Tennessee 107-79 on Saturday.

The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rolled the Volunteers on an emotional day that began with news of the death of former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall at 93.

Hall led the program to its fourth national championship in 1978. He was close with current Kentucky coach John Calipari, who paid tribute to his friend and mentor by gripping a rolled-up program and starting in a 1-3-1 defense against their border rivals.

Kentucky then unleashed its most energetic performance this season before its biggest crowd in a while, an effort helped by the return of point guard Wheeler from a neck injury. The Wildcats made their first five shots and 22 of 28 by halftime, with their 78.6% shooting tying a program record set in the first half against Mississippi on Jan. 14, 1981 (11 of 14).

Their accuracy held up for nearly 30 minutes before cooling off slightly and finishing 38 of 56 from the field. Kentucky also went 20 for 21 from the foul line to end a two-game home slide against the Volunteers (11-5, 2-3).

Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points and Kennedy Chandler 17 for Tennessee, which shot 53% but wasn't close for the final 30 minutes.

Kellan Grady added 16 points and Davion Mintz 10 for the Wildcats, who made 11 of 18 from beyond the arc. Wheeler had eight assists, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 rebounds and nine points.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee would likely have won any other game shooting at such a high rate while knocking down 11 of 23 3-pointers. But it kept the Vols close only briefly because they couldn't match Kentucky's intensity, pace or accuracy.

Kentucky was whole again with Wheeler's return, reclaiming its lightning-quick offensive tempo and defensive intensity. But even that couldn't explain the Wildcats' uncanny shooting that appeared as if they trying to honor the year of Hall's NCAA title.

UP NEXT

Tennessee visits in-state rival Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Kentucky visits Texas A&M on Wednesday night in a meeting of the SEC's top three teams.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

caption arrowCaption
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) flies through the air as he commits a foul against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) flies through the air as he commits a foul against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) flies through the air as he commits a foul against Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

caption arrowCaption
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

caption arrowCaption
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
caption arrowCaption
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

caption arrowCaption
FILE - This undated file photo shows Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall on the sidelines. The former Kentucky basketball coach has died at age 93. The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari.(AP Photo/File)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - This undated file photo shows Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall on the sidelines. The former Kentucky basketball coach has died at age 93. The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari.(AP Photo/File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - This undated file photo shows Kentucky basketball coach Joe B. Hall on the sidelines. The former Kentucky basketball coach has died at age 93. The program announced Hall’s death in a social media post Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 after the coach’s family notified current Wildcats coach John Calipari.(AP Photo/File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) celebrates making a three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) celebrates making a three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz (10) celebrates making a three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

caption arrowCaption
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get rid of the ball with Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) guarding him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get rid of the ball with Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) guarding him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
caption arrowCaption
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) tries to get rid of the ball with Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) guarding him during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

caption arrowCaption
Kentucky head coach John Calipari questions an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Kentucky head coach John Calipari questions an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky head coach John Calipari questions an official's call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

caption arrowCaption
Kentucky forward Lance Ware (55) celebrates guard Kellan Grady's (31) three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Kentucky forward Lance Ware (55) celebrates guard Kellan Grady's (31) three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky forward Lance Ware (55) celebrates guard Kellan Grady's (31) three pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

caption arrowCaption
Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates scoring a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates scoring a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
caption arrowCaption
Kentucky guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrates scoring a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Credit: Michael Clubb

Credit: Michael Clubb

In Other News
1
Volcano erupts in Pacific, West Coast under tsunami advisory
2
Georgia celebrates title at stadium, Smart plans repeat
3
Jamaica arrests ex-Haiti senator sought in leader's slaying
4
Hundreds of migrants set off from Honduras toward US border
5
GSK rejects $68b Unilever bid for consumer healthcare unit
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top