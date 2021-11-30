Washington beats Wilson, Seahawks 17-15 for 3rd win in a row

A departure from each team's typical results in prime time, Washington won at home on Monday night for the third time in 20 tries since FedEx Field opened in 1997. Seattle, which entered with the NFL's best winning percentage on Monday night, fell to 11-4 in these situations in Pete Carroll's 11 seasons as coach.

Carroll's Seahawks have fallen out of playoff contention over the past three weeks. They were right in it against Washington when Rasheem Green blocked, recovered and returned the extra point attempt late in the first half to tie the score at 9, but the offense went cold after halftime.

Washington outrushed Seattle 152-34 and held a 41:40-18:20 edge in time of possession.

CONVERSION HISTORY

Since the NFL allowed the defense to return a PAT for points in 2015, Green became the first player to block, recover and score on the same play, according to SportRadar. It was the first defensive conversion in the league since 2019 and the 11th over the past seven seasons, with seven coming on extra points.

SPRINKLER TIME

A sprinkler burst in a suite during the first half, the second public water malfunction at Washington's home stadium this season. A pipe burst over fans in the opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12.

LEAP OF FAIL

Everett attempted a “Lambeau Leap” style jump into the stands after his TD catch in the first quarter. A fan in a burgundy No. 52 Washington jersey pushed Everett off to continue to celebration on the field.

REPORT IN SPOTLIGHT

Two former Washington employees used the occasion of the NFL's "Inspire Change" night to shine a spotlight on their efforts to get the league to release the findings of an investigation into the team's workplace misconduct. Owner Dan Snyder was fined $10 million last summer upon the completion of the investigation, but a written report was never produced.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month the NFL would not issue a report to protect the identities of those who testified.

Megan Imbert took issue with that stance.

“That’s not true — we can redact our names,” said Imbert, who was wearing a #ReleaseTheReport sweatshirt in the team's colors. "There’s over 120 participants, and we deserve to have the findings be shown to the public so there’s actual accountability.”

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked the NFL for documents relating to the investigation. Former Washington employee Melanie Coburn said, "My hope is now that it's in Congress' hands that they continue to push for the truth."

INJURIES

Seahawks: Starting LG Damien Lewis was out with an elbow injury. Kyle Fuller started in his place. ... RBs Rashad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) were inactive.

Washington: C Wes Schweitzer left in the second quarter with an ankle injury, pushing fourth-stringer Keith Ismael into action. ... TE Logan Thomas returned after missing six games with a hamstring injury. ... WR Curtis Samuel made his first catch since Week 4, playing in just his third game this season because of a groin injury that has lingered for months.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Washington: Visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) breaks aways from Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Caption Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) breaks aways from Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) break away from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone (90) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Caption Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) break away from Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone (90) to score a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Fans looking into one of the skybox suites at FedEx Field as water enters from the ceiling during the first half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Caption Fans looking into one of the skybox suites at FedEx Field as water enters from the ceiling during the first half of an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrating a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Credit: Mark Tenally Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrating a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Credit: Mark Tenally Credit: Mark Tenally

Caption Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Caption Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94) runs with the ball to score a safety after blocking extra point attempt by Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Giving chase is Washington Football Team tight end Sammis Reyes (80). (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Credit: Mark Tenally Caption Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94) runs with the ball to score a safety after blocking extra point attempt by Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Giving chase is Washington Football Team tight end Sammis Reyes (80). (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Credit: Mark Tenally Credit: Mark Tenally

Caption Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94) runs downfield to score a safety after blocking an extra point attempt by the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Caption Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green (94) runs downfield to score a safety after blocking an extra point attempt by the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) hands the ball off to running back J.D. McKissic (41) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Credit: Mark Tenally Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) hands the ball off to running back J.D. McKissic (41) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) Credit: Mark Tenally Credit: Mark Tenally

Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throwing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) throwing the ball during the first half of an NFL football game Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Members of the Seattle Seahawks gather on the field prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Members of the Seattle Seahawks gather on the field prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Melaine Coburn, left, and Megan Imbert, former employees of the Washington Football Team, speaking to members of the media in the parking lot of FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Coburn and Imbert are calling for NFL Commissioner and NFL to release a written report of the findings of the independent investigation into sexual harassment and abuse by the Washington Football Team. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Melaine Coburn, left, and Megan Imbert, former employees of the Washington Football Team, speaking to members of the media in the parking lot of FedEx Field before the start of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Md. Coburn and Imbert are calling for NFL Commissioner and NFL to release a written report of the findings of the independent investigation into sexual harassment and abuse by the Washington Football Team. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez