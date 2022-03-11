Warsaw overwhelmed as it becomes key refugee destination

Trzaskowski noted on Friday that psychologists, giving just one example, had been volunteering to help refugees but soon will need to return to their jobs.

The decline in the city's ability to absorb a massive number of new arrivals comes as the people fleeing war are those who have witnessed greater trauma than those who arrived earlier.

“At the beginning the people who came here were running away in panic from the war they saw in the media and that they heard about. Now we find there are people escaping from bombs," said Dorota Zawadzka, a child psychologist volunteering at a center for refugees set up in the Torwar sports center.

"This is a completely different kind of refugee. They are afraid of everything. They sit in their jackets. Children are scared, they don’t want to play, their mothers have such empty eyes.”

The war has already forced 2.5 million people to flee, according to the International Organization for Migration on Friday, and more than half of those go to Poland. As of Friday more than 1.5 million refugees had entered Poland, according to Poland’s Border Guard agency.

Trzaskowski said Friday that 300,000 refugees have arrived in the capital since the war began on Feb. 24.

Poland’s train stations have become major transfer points for Ukrainians who fled the war, with people arriving and transferring to trains to points further west.

This week the central station was filled with people, some in a state of limbo as they awaited their next move, with people sleeping on the floors of the station, others reading on their phones, petting cats and dogs or playing with children.

Volunteers moved about, bringing snacks to people and helping them to sort through used clothes.

Some handed out books to children in an attempt to cheer up the youngest of those whose lives had been turned upside down by Russia’s invasion.

Train after train pulled into the station carrying people who had crossed from Ukraine into Poland, while trains to Vienna and other destinations carried them onward.

Caption Refugees fleeing war in neighboring Ukraine gather at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Refugees fleeing war in neighboring Ukraine board a train at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Caption Refugees fleeing war in neighboring Ukraine queue at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole