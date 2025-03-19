Warriors' Stephen Curry sits out game against the Bucks due to 'mental and emotional fatigue'

Kerr said that Curry initially resisted the idea of taking a day off when the subject was brought up following Monday night's 114-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Curry, who has logged 34 or more minutes in six of the Warriors' last 10 games, eventually relented.

“We’ve got lots of experience with Steph. We know him well,” Kerr said. “He just needs a night off once in a while. He’s for sure earned it.”

Curry scored 20 points on 6-for-21 shooting against the Nuggets. It was the latest indication that the two-time NBA MVP might need a break.

Over the last five games, Curry is shooting 37% from the floor (32 of 86) and 32.2% (19-59) from long distance.

Golden State's loss to Denver snapped a seven-game winning streak. The Warriors have won 14 of their last 16 games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews

Credit: AP Credit: AP